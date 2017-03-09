Thief Who Stole Plaque Turns Himself in at Waldorf Astoria: Police | NBC New York
Thief Who Stole Plaque Turns Himself in at Waldorf Astoria: Police

    The man captured on camera stealing a dedication plaque from inside the historic Waldorf Astoria hotel has turned himself in, police sources say. 

    Surveillance video captured the thief, who was wearing a black tuxedo jacket and tie, taking the dedication plaque for the Waldorf Astoria clock in the hotel's lobby just after 1 a.m. on Feb. 28, police say. 

    He then left the hotel in the company of two women and hailed a yellow taxi. 

    On Thursday, the suspect allegedly spotted himself on the news and called the Waldorf Astoria to say he had the plaque and wanted to return it, according to sources. 

    Hotel administrators agreed to meet with him -- and when the man arrived at the hotel, police were waiting for him and arrested him, sources said. 

    Police sources say the 27-year-old man, who lives in Stuyvesant Town, was at the hotel on business. He's facing charges of petit larceny and criminal possession of stolen property.  

