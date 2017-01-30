Vote: What's the Most Obnoxious Subway Behavior?

What's the most obnoxious subway behavior? Here's what our viewers had to say.

From nail clipping to eating, there is plenty of bad subway behavior New Yorkers experience all of the time.

We asked our viewers to share the most obnoxious subway behaviors they have experienced. After reading through hundreds of comments, we have narrowed it down to these seven acts.

Now it is time for you to decide which of these behaviors is the most obnoxious.

Have a photo of a strange subway experience you have encountered? Send it to megan.merrigan@nbcuni.com.

