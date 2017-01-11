A group of BMX bike riders who broke into a Long Island water park on Thanksgiving to ride the slides may have landed themselves in hot water. Greg Cergol reports. (Published Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016)

A group of men who broke into a Long Island water park to ride the empty slides on their bikes have earned themselves a free ride to the local courthouse.

The Riverhead Police Department has made five arrests since the men broke into Splish Splash on Thanksgiving and recorded a GoPro video of the act.

In the clip, the bike riders can be seen jumping the barbed-wire fence of the park one after another, riding down the slides at full speed and doing tricks.

BMX rider Billy Perry posted the video on YouTube and it was viewed more than 9 million times. The faces of many of the riders are clearly visible in the video.

After the Thanksgiving stunt went viral, Splish Splash park managers said some of the slides were damaged.

The Riverhead Police Department said Wednesday that it had arrested Ethan Solomkin and Joseph Hanusiewicz and charged them with criminal trespass, a week after Perry, Jonathan Nemecek and Anthony Panza appeared in court on the same charges.

Police said the investigation was still open and they were still seeking information.