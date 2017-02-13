Giants Are Releasing Fan Favorite Victor Cruz | NBC New York
Giants Are Releasing Fan Favorite Victor Cruz

By Bruce Beck

    What to Know

    • Victor Cruz rose from virtual anonymity to global superstar with a breakout 2011 season

    • Releasing him saves the Giants $7.5 million in cap room this year

    • Cruz caught 39 passes for 586 yards and just one touchdown last season

    The Giants are releasing fan favorite Victor Cruz after seven years with the team, NBC 4 New York has confirmed.

    The move had been widely anticipated to free up $7.5 million in cap room, but nonetheless prompted an avalanche of sadness on social media from fans who grew to love the receiver who famously did the salsa dance in the end zone every time he scored a touchdown. 

    Cruz's release was first reported by Giants beat writer Art Stapleton of The Record. 

    The 30-year-old undrafted receiver rose from virtual anonymity to global superstar when he hauled in 82 receptions for 1,536 yards and nine touchdowns during the 2011 season, which ended with a Super Bowl win over the New England Patriots. He followed that up with a 10-touchdown, 1,000-yard campaign the next year. 

    Injuries sidelined the Paterson, New Jersey, native for 26 straight games from 2014 to 2015. Cruz returned for the Giants' opener against Dallas in September, scoring the game-winning touchdown and, yes, celebrating with an end zone salsa dance, in that matchup. 

    Cruz finished this past season with 39 receptions for 586 yards and that lone score. He played college ball at the University of Massachusetts.

    He had no immediate comment on the Giants' decision Monday.

    Published 49 minutes ago | Updated 36 minutes ago

