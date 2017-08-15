New Manhattan Luxury Building Opens Affordable Housing Lottery With Units Starting at $1,450 - NBC New York
OLY-NY

New Manhattan Luxury Building Opens Affordable Housing Lottery With Units Starting at $1,450

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    New Manhattan Luxury Building Opens Affordable Housing Lottery With Units Starting at $1,450
    AP
    The Via 57 West is seen on the west side of Manhattan in New York, Monday, May 15, 2017. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

    One of the fanciest new luxury buildings in Manhattan is offering units to rent starting at $1,450 -- but there's a catch.

    The 36 units being offered at below-market rents inside the Via 57 West in Hell's Kitchen are part of an affordable housing lottery, meaning applicants' qualifying income levels will have to range between $51,532 for a single-person household and $132,840 for a six-member household. 

    Rents for the affordable-housing units range from $1,448 for a studio to $2,902 for a three-bedroom apartment. Currently, active listings for the market-rate units range from $3,600 for a studio to nearly $8,000 for a three-bedroom. 

    Via 57 West has made its mark on the Manhattan skyline with its unusual pyramid-like shape. Designed by Bjarke Ingels, it promotes itself as a sustainable-living building; amenities include a 22,000-square foot courtyard, a screening room, a game room, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a half-basketball court and several lounges. 

    America's 20 Favorite Grocery Stores Have Been Revealed

    America's 20 Favorite Grocery Stores Have Been Revealed
    AP

    The deadline to enter the lottery is Oct. 11. People can apply online at NYC Housing Connect. 

    Published 48 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us