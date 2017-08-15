The Via 57 West is seen on the west side of Manhattan in New York, Monday, May 15, 2017. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

One of the fanciest new luxury buildings in Manhattan is offering units to rent starting at $1,450 -- but there's a catch.

The 36 units being offered at below-market rents inside the Via 57 West in Hell's Kitchen are part of an affordable housing lottery, meaning applicants' qualifying income levels will have to range between $51,532 for a single-person household and $132,840 for a six-member household.

Rents for the affordable-housing units range from $1,448 for a studio to $2,902 for a three-bedroom apartment. Currently, active listings for the market-rate units range from $3,600 for a studio to nearly $8,000 for a three-bedroom.

Via 57 West has made its mark on the Manhattan skyline with its unusual pyramid-like shape. Designed by Bjarke Ingels, it promotes itself as a sustainable-living building; amenities include a 22,000-square foot courtyard, a screening room, a game room, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a half-basketball court and several lounges.

The deadline to enter the lottery is Oct. 11. People can apply online at NYC Housing Connect.