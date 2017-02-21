A 24-year-old Westchester County woman who had gone missing at Grand Central Terminal on Valentine's Day has been found safe, her family says.

Veronica "Ronnie" Hallock, who lives in Croton-on-Hudson, was found at LaGuardia Airport, her sister Emily wrote on her Facebook page Saturday.

Emily Hallock said a good Samaritan spotted her at the airport Thursday. The young woman was reunited with her family later that day.

"Thank you so much to everybody -- you've showed our family to have faith in our fellow humans. This is an unspeakable relief," Emily Hallock wrote on Facebook.

Emily Hallock had been leading a public plea for help finding her sister, who had been reported missing after a trip to Grand Central Terminal Feb. 14.

It wasn't clear where Veronica Hallock had been for the two days she was missing, but Emily Hallock said the family was just happy to have her home.

