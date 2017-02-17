What to Know Veronica "Ronnie" Hallock was last seen around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday at Grand Central Terminal

Her family says she loves comics and gaming so may have been seen at a related shop before she vanished

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Croton Police Department at 914-271-5177

The family of a 24-year-old Westchester County woman who has been missing since Valentine's Day is asking for helping bringing her home.

Veronica "Ronnie" Hallock, who lives in Croton-on-Hudson, was last seen on surveillance at Grand Central Terminal around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, according to a missing poster. Her family says she loves comics and gaming so may have been seen at those kinds of shops at some point before she vanished.

"If you see her, please tell her that her family loves her and wants her to come home," her sister Emily Hallock posted on Facebook.

Emily Hallock said someone saw her sister get off a southbound Metro-North train in Ossining shortly after 3 p.m. the day she went missing, but the family knows she made it to Grand Central because the MTA found video of her. She was wearing a white kitten backpack and a Captain America T-shirt.

My sister, Veronica Hallock (@ronnieronrons) has been missing since 2/14/17 and we desperately want to find her safe and sound. She is 24 years old, 5'10 and slim, with green eyes, glasses, and long brown hair. Her last known location is Grand Central Terminal in Manhattan around noon yesterday. If you have any information about Ronnie's whereabouts, please contact me directly, as well as the Croton Police Department at 914-271-5177. If you see her, please tell her that her family loves her and wants her to come home.

Hallock is described as being about 5 feet 10 inches tall with green eyes, glasses and long brown hair.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Croton Police Department at 914-271-5177.

