Vandals Knock Over Headstones, Spray Paint Graffiti in NYC Cemetery: Police

    Cops say the vandals appear to be teenagers who knocked down at least 40 headstones. (Published 18 minutes ago)

    Police say a trio of suspects who they say appear to be teenagers vandalized dozens of headstones in a New York City cemetery on Tuesday.

    The teens were spotted just after midnight in the Cypress Hill Cemetery along the Brooklyn-Queens border, police said. They said more than 40 headstones were knocked over and spray-painted with racially-derogatory graffiti.

    Marble was also smashed in a mausoleum, authorities said.

    Police say these three suspects vandalized the Cypress Hill Cemetery.
    Photo credit: NYPD

    Police Wednesday morning released surveillance footage (above) of the suspects in the hopes of catching them.

    The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating.

    Published 17 minutes ago

