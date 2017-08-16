Police say a trio of suspects who they say appear to be teenagers vandalized dozens of headstones in a New York City cemetery on Tuesday.
The teens were spotted just after midnight in the Cypress Hill Cemetery along the Brooklyn-Queens border, police said. They said more than 40 headstones were knocked over and spray-painted with racially-derogatory graffiti.
Marble was also smashed in a mausoleum, authorities said.
Police Wednesday morning released surveillance footage (above) of the suspects in the hopes of catching them.
The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating.
Published 17 minutes ago