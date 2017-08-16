Cops say the vandals appear to be teenagers who knocked down at least 40 headstones. (Published 18 minutes ago)

Police say a trio of suspects who they say appear to be teenagers vandalized dozens of headstones in a New York City cemetery on Tuesday.

The teens were spotted just after midnight in the Cypress Hill Cemetery along the Brooklyn-Queens border, police said. They said more than 40 headstones were knocked over and spray-painted with racially-derogatory graffiti.

Marble was also smashed in a mausoleum, authorities said.

Police say these three suspects vandalized the Cypress Hill Cemetery.

Photo credit: NYPD

Police Wednesday morning released surveillance footage (above) of the suspects in the hopes of catching them.

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating.

