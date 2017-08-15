New Jersey Student Found Dead in Connecticut Dorm

A Southern Connecticut State University (SCSU) student was found dead in a campus apartment last weekend.
Ray Lucas, a junior and sports management major from New Jersey, was found unresponsive in his North Campus apartment around 8:45 a.m. last Sunday, the school said in a statement released to students.
"Ray was a vibrant and well-liked member of the campus community," said SCSU President Joe Bertolino. "Our deepest sympathies are extended to his family and friends on this untimely loss."
Lucas had been working as a summer associate in residence life since May, the school said.
The cause of his death has not been determined but police said there was no evidence of foul play.
