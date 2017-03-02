Cold Winter Temperatures Are Disappearing Fast as Warmer Temps Take Over | NBC New York
Cold Winter Temperatures Are Disappearing Fast as Warmer Temps Take Over

By Erica Grow

    Erica Grow is an AMS-certified meteorologist for NBC 4 New York's Storm Team 4. She sits on the American Meteorological Society's Board on Enterprise Communication.

    Something strange is happening with the weather in the Tri-state.

    Temperatures were so warm last month, they set a new high for the warmest February on record at Central Park. March is off to a mild start, with several parts of New Jersey climbing past the 70-degree mark. 

    The record-breaking warmth as of late is just a small part of an ongoing trend. In the past few decades, we have seen a tremendous increase in the number of warm temperature records, while the cold records have all but disappeared.

    We've had 74 instances where a top ten warmest month record was broken since 1980, nearly a even split between the 75 record-breaking months recorded between 1869 and 1979. However, the record cold statistics are truly eye-popping.

    Since 1980, there are only seven instances of a month ranking as one of the top ten coldest. The graph below shows how the trend of setting records has shifted from record cold to record warm in recent decades. 

    The trend of record-breaking months are a better indication of our warming world than the often-cited daily temperature records. While a daily record high can be caused by a brief spike in temperatures or an unusual weather pattern, the monthly average temperature takes it all into account through the course of an entire month.

    This same trend is reflected in the annual temperature data, which also takes into account the high and low temperatures for each day. Notice that the coldest years on record pre-date the Great Depression. Meanwhile, the list of warmest years is almost completely comprises dates following the Cold War. 

    The stunning disparity is nearly impossible to chart; the hottest and the coldest years on record do not overlap at all. The disparity is even more stark in high latitude climates, such as those found in Alaska. These climate trends show that the average temperature is increasing across the globe, and warm days will continue to outnumber cold days in our warming world. 

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 29 minutes ago

