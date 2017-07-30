The crew of a United flight spotted a drone Sunday about 2 miles from Newark Airport, the FAA said.

The drone was reported just before noon. The FAA said it would investigate.

The crew of United Airlines Flight 135, a Boeing B767-400, reported the drone.

A recording of the discussion with an air traffic control worker shows the cockpit crew reporting the drone:

"See about a quarter mile to the left?"

"That white [inaudable] sitting on top."

"Yes, we do see it."



