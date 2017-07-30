United Airline Pilot Spots Drone Near Newark Airport - NBC New York
United Airline Pilot Spots Drone Near Newark Airport

    The crew of a United flight spotted a drone Sunday about 2 miles from Newark Airport, the FAA said. 

    The drone was reported just before noon. The FAA said it would investigate.

    The crew of United Airlines Flight 135, a Boeing B767-400, reported the drone. 

    A recording of the discussion with an air traffic control worker shows the cockpit crew reporting the drone:

    "See about a quarter mile to the left?"

    "That white [inaudable] sitting on top."

    "Yes, we do see it." 


    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 43 minutes ago

