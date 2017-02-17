An Uber driver pleaded guilty to his involvement in aninterstate gun trafficking ring that funneled dozens of guns from North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee to New York City, New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman announced Friday.

Marlon Manswell of Brooklyn pleaded guilty to criminal sale of a firearm in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and conspiracy in the fourth degree, officials said. He will be sentenced to four years in prison followed by five years of probation.

The NYPD's Gang Squad Brooklyn North seized 50 illegal guns smuggled into New York City from out of state through wiretaps and undercover surveillance, law enforcement officials said.

Three others — Donovan Bryant, Shantae Blue and Colby Inabinet — were also arrested and charged for their roles in the illegal gun trafficking ring.

Bryant, a wheelchair-bound North Carolina resident, allegedly boarded a Greyhound bus from South Carolina to the Port Authority Bus Terminal, a 2015 investigation revealed.

After disembarking, he then called Manswell to pick him up and drive him to meet with an undercover officer in Williamsburg in East New York. Bryant and his three accomplices helped sell dozens of guns to the cop between June and October 2015.

Inabinet previously pled guilty and the cases against Bryant and his girlfriend Blue are still pending, officials said. Manswell will be sentenced March 15.