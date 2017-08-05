Two women were shot in the Bronx overnight, and a woman and her child running away from the shooting were run over by a car, police said.

The incidents took place around 174th Street and Vyse Avenue in the West Farms section. In the first incident, two women were shot, one in the leg and the other in the back. Both were transported to the hospital, and police were still looking for the gunman as of early Saturday morning.

Meanwhile, a nearby mother carrying her child heard the gunshots and ran into the street, where a passing car struck them.

The driver stayed on the scene, and both mother and child were taken to hospital with minor injuries.