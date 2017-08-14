A two-car crash on Long Island killed three people and injured four, police say.

According to Suffolk County police, the driver of a red Honda Civic lost control of the car and crossed the double yellow line and slammed into a Nissan Pathfinder in Medford just before 4:30 p.m. on Monday.

The two passengers inside the Honda, 20-year-old Dominick Lopez of Shirley, and 23-year-old Derek Buffa of Mastic Beach were ejected and were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. A passenger inside the Nissan, 67-year-old Aida Cardenas of Selden, was taken to an area hospital, where she died, officials said.

The driver of the Nissan and his wife were taken to an area hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries, authorities said. The couple’s 11-year-old son and 1-year-old son were also in the car and were taken to the hospital, where they are being treated for non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Both vehicles were impounded for safety and checked and police say they continue to investigate.

Meanwhile, earlier on Monday, a Long Island woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Lindenhurst in the early hours -- three months after her sister-in-law died in a crash there and less than two years after her brother met the exact same fate.

