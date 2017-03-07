What to Know Tuberculosis is caused by bacteria that usually attack the lungs, and is spread through the air when an infectious person coughs or sneezes

If not treated properly, it can be fatal

Up to 13 million Americans have what is called latent tuberculosis, which means the bacteria live in their lungs but don't cause illness

A member of a Connecticut college community has been hospitalized with suspected tuberculosis, a school spokesperson said Tuesday.

The spokesperson said once the campus learned of the possible case of infection, Student Health Services began working with local and state health departments on appropriate protocols, including outreach.

It wasn't clear if the suspected case involved a faculty member or student.

Tuberculosis is caused by bacteria that usually attack the lungs, and is spread through the air when an infectious person coughs or sneezes. Symptoms include feel sick or weak, weight loss, fever and night sweats, along with coughing and chest pain. If not treated properly, which usually requires a series of drugs for up to nine months, tuberculosis can be fatal.

People with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk.

It once was a major cause of death and illness, and in the late 1800s killed one out of every seven people living in the United States and Europe. But the development of antibiotics and public health efforts succeeded in treating infections and tracking down those infected.

As many as 13 million Americans have what is called latent tuberculosis, which means the bacteria live in their lungs but don't cause any illness. People with latent TB aren't contagious.