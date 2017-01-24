Trump's Second Day in Office: Pipeline Orders and Auto Leaders Meeting UP NEXT XTrump's Second Day in Office: Pipeline Orders and Auto Leaders MeetingLinkEmbedEmailCopyCloseLink to this videohttp://www.nbcnewyork.com/on-air/as-seen-on/Trump_s-Second-Day-in-Office_-Pipeline-Orders-and-Auto-Leaders-Meeting_New-York-411699186.htmlCopyClose Embed this video <script type="text/javascript" charset="UTF-8" src="http://www.nbcnewyork.com/portableplayer/?cmsID=411699186&videoID=SCKPSzHwQKQL&origin=nbcnewyork.com&sec=news&subsec=local&width=600&height=360"></script>Replay More videos (1 of 9)«»Andrew Siff reports live from Washington, DC.Published 28 minutes ago NEWSLETTERS Receive the latest local updates in your inboxPrivacy policy | More Newsletters