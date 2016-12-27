The lobby of Trump Tower was briefly evacuated late Tuesday afternoon as police investigated a suspicious package, the NYPD tells NBC 4 New York.
Visitors in the lobby of the building at 56th Street and Fifth Avenue were seen being ushered out, video posted to Twitter shows.
A senior NYPD official tells NBC News that a suspicious knapsack located near Niketown nearby led officials to clear the area in the Trump Tower atrium, which is open to the public.
The official said a bomb squad was called as a precaution to investigate.
The bag was deemed safe shortly afterward, and the senior NYPD official said the bag was deemed safe and the NYPD was standing down.
Trump Tower has been the transition headquarters for President-elect Donald Trump, but he is still in Mar-a-Lago in Florida, according to pool reports for the Trump transition team.