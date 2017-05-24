Trump SoHo, the glass building at left, as seen in 2009.

Room rates are sinking at the five-star Trump SoHo hotel, and up to 15 percent of the housekeeping staff may be laid off soon amid a post-election slump, WNYC reported Wednesday.

Citing sources and documents it reviewed, the radio station said the hotel's conference and event bookings had declined by almost two-thirds in the first five months of this year over last.

A popular restaurant closed earlier than planned, and room rates are now hundreds of dollars less than other five-star hotels in town. WNYC, citing two sources familiar with the hotel's plans, said up to 12 people from the 80-strong housekeeping staff may be laid off soon.

The Trump Organization declined to discuss specifics of the hotel's business with WNYC but noted it "continues to receive top accolades."

A number of properties linked to the president have flourished since his election, including a Washington hotel and the Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

