Trump SoHo Planning Layoffs As Room Rates Sink: Report | NBC New York
Trump SoHo Planning Layoffs As Room Rates Sink: Report

    Curbed Photo Pool
    Trump SoHo, the glass building at left, as seen in 2009.

    Room rates are sinking at the five-star Trump SoHo hotel, and up to 15 percent of the housekeeping staff may be laid off soon amid a post-election slump, WNYC reported Wednesday.

    Citing sources and documents it reviewed, the radio station said the hotel's conference and event bookings had declined by almost two-thirds in the first five months of this year over last.

    A popular restaurant closed earlier than planned, and room rates are now hundreds of dollars less than other five-star hotels in town. WNYC, citing two sources familiar with the hotel's plans, said up to 12 people from the 80-strong housekeeping staff may be laid off soon.

    The Trump Organization declined to discuss specifics of the hotel's business with WNYC but noted it "continues to receive top accolades."

    A number of properties linked to the president have flourished since his election, including a Washington hotel and the Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. 

    To listen to WNYC's report on Trump SoHo, click on the player below. 

