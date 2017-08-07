Trump Budget Would Cut Funds for Regional Airports: Schumer

U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer says he'll fight a proposal from President Donald Trump that would slash funding for smaller, regional airports.

The New York Democrat says the budget proposal from the Republican White House administration would eliminate a funding program that's critical to airports in upstate New York and throughout the country.

He called the cuts "wrong-headed" and "reckless."

Schumer made his remarks Friday during a visit to Adirondack Regional Airport. He says such facilities play a critical role in local economies and provide a vital service to residents, businesses and visitors.