Trump Budget Would Cut Funds for Regional Airports: Schumer - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Trump Budget Would Cut Funds for Regional Airports: Schumer

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Trump Budget Would Cut Funds for Regional Airports: Schumer
    Getty Images/File
    Charles Schumer

    U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer says he'll fight a proposal from President Donald Trump that would slash funding for smaller, regional airports.

    The New York Democrat says the budget proposal from the Republican White House administration would eliminate a funding program that's critical to airports in upstate New York and throughout the country.

    He called the cuts "wrong-headed" and "reckless."

    Schumer made his remarks Friday during a visit to Adirondack Regional Airport. He says such facilities play a critical role in local economies and provide a vital service to residents, businesses and visitors.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    @ratwave/Twitter
    Published 1 minute ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us