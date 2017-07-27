A truck driver trying to park in front of a 99-cent store in Brooklyn suddenly plowed through the sidewalk and into the store, just missing a mother and a child, video shows.

Surveillance video from the scene near Utica and Church avenues shows the box truck trying to squeeze into a parking space, backing into the car behind him. Then a car in front cleared a space for the truck -- but the truck driver suddenly mounted the sidewalk and smashed into the storefront, video shows.

"The car just jumped," said witness Akism Ali. "I was standing here and moved one second before this thing happened."

"Nobody hit him, he lose control," said Ali.

Police say the driver had a seizure before ramming into the store. The driver didn't move after the accident, and minutes later, medics took him to Kings County Hospital.

People working at the store counted their blessings. Wendell Pierre, seen in the video barely missing the crash, says he got hungry seconds before impact and went to get something to eat.

"I was thanking God, man. But something told me to go get something to eat," he said. "The funny thing is I was telling myself it's too early. I'm not hungry. But I said, give me something to peck."

The driver of the box truck had back and neck injuries but is expected to be OK, authorities say.