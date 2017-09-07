A large piece of industrial equipment fell off a tractor-trailer and hit a private charter bus as the two vehicles traveled north along the Major Deegan Expressway in the Bronx Thursday, stranding at least a dozen people in the middle of the highway, according to law enforcement sources and video from Chopper 4.

It wasn't immediately clear how the construction equipment fell off the flatbed. Sources say it collided with the bus. Emergency crews were called to the scene near East 240th Street shortly after 1:30 p.m.

No injuries were immediately reported.

Chopper 4 over the scene showed at least two dozen people, about half of them firefighters and emergency personnel, standing near the median on the highway, not far from a stalled Academy Bus. At least two fire trucks were also at the scene.

A message has been left with Academy Bus.

No traffic was moving through the immediate area as of 2 p.m.; delays were expected through the afternoon as authorities investigated.