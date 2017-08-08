1 Dead, 1 Hurt Inside Tropicana Hotel in Atlantic City - NBC New York
1 Dead, 1 Hurt Inside Tropicana Hotel in Atlantic City

The man was pronounced dead while the woman was sent to the Atlantic City Medical Center where she was treated for burns to the neck and hair.

By David Chang

    Seth Wenig/AP
    The Tropicana Casino and Resort is seen in Atlantic City, N.J., Monday, June 19, 2017.

    An investigation is underway after a man was found dead while a woman was found injured inside an Atlantic City hotel Tuesday.

    Police say both victims were found inside a room on the 37th Floor of the Tropicana Casino Hotel on the 2800 block of Pacific Avenue. The man was pronounced dead while the woman was sent to the Atlantic City Medical Center where she was treated for burns to the neck and hair.

    Police have not yet determined a cause of death or released the identity of the victim. They continue to investigate.

