Dashcam Video Shows NJ Trooper Performing CPR on Highway

Trooper Didier Paul used CPR to save a North Wildwood woman who stopped breathing along the Garden State Parkway in South Jersey.

The quick actions of a New Jersey trooper saved a woman’s life along the Garden State Parkway.

Trooper Didier Paul resuscitated the 70-year-old woman using CPR around 4:20 p.m. Thursday along the southbound lanes.

Dashcam video released by New Jersey State Police shows Paul responding to Joan Murphy of North Wildwood and another person outside of a Chrysler minivan. "Hello can you hear me?" Paul says as he approaches the woman. You see the trooper helping Murphy into the van.

In the video you see that Paul quickly realizes Murphy isn’t breathing so he lays her down on the shoulder and begins CPR as traffic zips by on the other side of the van.

Murphy quickly regained consciousness and began to breathe on her own, even responding to Didier's questions, "are you OK?" after Paul administered several chest compressions, police said.

Middle Township medics arrived and took the woman to a nearby hospital where she was listed in stable condition.