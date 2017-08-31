Officials say the man was robbed of his cash by the three young men in the Bronx. (WARNING: This video could be hard to watch for some) (Published 2 hours ago)

Three young men ganged up on a man delivering food last week in the Bronx by sucker punching him and taking his cash, police say.

On Aug. 24, the 46-year-old man dropped off a food order at a building on Walton Avenue in Mount Eden when the trio attacked him as he came down the stairs, according to the NYPD.

The suspects took $150 from the victim before they all fled the location heading north on Walton Avenue, police said.

The victim suffered a cut to the face but refused medical attention, officials said.

Police say these three suspects are wanted in the vicious robbery.

Photo credit: NYPD

Video from the scene shows the trio apparently plotting their plan to attack the victim before one of the suspects punches him as another one jumps in to help in the robbery.

Police urge witnesses to call investigators with tips that could help get the suspects off the streets before they strike again.