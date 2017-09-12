Police say these three men threatened to beat up a man if he didn't give up his iPhone.

Three suspects threatened and robbed a man in Manhattan last week, police say.

The 22-year-old victim was is in the area of 67th Street and Columbus Circle on the Upper West Side where the trio approached him around 11 p.m. last Monday, according to the NYPD.

The three men threatened to beat him if he didn’t give up his iPhone, officials said. Police say the trio then took the man’s phone and fled towards Central Park West.

Investigators released surveillance images (above) of the three 20-something-year-old suspects hoping somebody recognizes them and calls police with tips.