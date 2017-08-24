Trio Sexually Attack Woman Behind Brooklyn Building: Cops - NBC New York
Trio Sexually Attack Woman Behind Brooklyn Building: Cops

    Police say three men sexually attacked a woman in Brooklyn. (Published 50 minutes ago)

    A woman was sexually attacked by three men behind a Brooklyn building in the early hours Monday morning, police say.

    Officials say the 30-year-old woman was in the rear of a building on Eastern Parkway in Crown Heights at 3 a.m. when three men came up to her. Cops say the three suspects sexually attacked her before fleeing the area in an unknown direction.

    Two of the three men accused of sexually attacking a woman in Brooklyn.
    Photo credit: NYPD

    It wasn’t immediately clear why the trio ganged up on the woman, but she was not hurt, according to the NYPD.

    Investigators released surveillance footage of two the three men at a nearby shop in the hope of catching them. Police urge anyone who might have information to come forward with details.

    Published 59 minutes ago | Updated 49 minutes ago

