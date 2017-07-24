Trio Arrested for Assault, Robbery of Uber Driver: NY Police | NBC New York
Trio Arrested for Assault, Robbery of Uber Driver: NY Police

By Karen Hua

    Three men from New York have been arrested for robbing and assaulting an Uber driver, state police said.

    Christopher Zarcone, of Holbrook, Matthew Divisconti, of Manorville, and Christopher Catalano, of West Islip, were charged Monday with robbery, assault and tampering with physical evidence, according to police.

    The trio’s arrest follows a three-month investigation into the April 21 attack.

    The driver had picked up Zarcone, 32, Divisconti, 38, and Catalano, 33, at Gossip Gentleman’s Club in Melville before the attack.

    While heading to West Islip, the driver said the men assaulted and robbed him on the Southern State Parkway.

    Published at 6:21 PM EDT on Jul 24, 2017

