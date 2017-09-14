Cyclist Hit, Killed by Box Truck in Tribeca: NYPD

A 48-year-old cyclist was hit and killed by a box truck in Tribeca on Thursday afternoon, according to the NYPD.

Yan Jindee was riding a bicycle at Broadway and Walker Street about 5:45 p.m. when she was hit by the truck heading east on Walker Street.

She was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian’s Lower Manhattan Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The truck driver stayed at the scene and hasn’t been charged with any crimes. The NYPD’s collision investigation unit is looking into the fatality.



