What to Know A large tree fell on a woman as she strolled two kids and held an infant in Central Park Tuesday morning, authorities and witnesses say

Officials say the mom was pinned under the tree for up to 10 minutes and was in and out of consciousness; she was in critical condition

Authorities say the woman tried to shield her kids from the impact; they were hospitalized too, but were expected to be OK

A large tree limb broke and fell at City Hall Park in downtown Manhattan Wednesday afternoon, hitting a person underneath, according to fire officials.

The FDNY says a person was evaluated on scene after being hit by the limb but declined further medical aid.

A spokeswoman for councilman Mark Levine says the person was an elderly woman.

Levine has advocated for a seven-year tree pruning cycle along city streets, and says he secured $2.7 million earlier this year for the operation. After a massive tree fell in Central Park Tuesday, Levine has been pushing for similar regulation of trees within city parks.

The parks department says it's looking into the downed tree limb at City Hall Park.