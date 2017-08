A large tree fell across a street in the Bronx, hitting two cars.

The tree fell at 232nd Street and Fairfield Avenue in the Spuyten Duyvil neighborhood. Two cars were hit, but no one was injured.

Scott Sirkin said he had just pulled into his driveway Saturday at saw the tree fall. He said he had previously called the city with concerns that the tree might fall, but nothing was done about it.

The tree was removed later Saturday afternoon.