Five freight train cars carrying potatoes and onions derailed Sunday in the Bronx, CSX officials said.
The food didn't spill, but there was a leak of diesel from a fuel tank on a refrigerator unit, CSX spokesman Rob Doolittle said.
The cars derailed when they were being assembled at the Oak Point Yard for a larger train to leave the Bronx, Doolittle said. The cars remained upright and in line, he said.
No one was injured and no other train traffic was affected, Doolittle said.
An environmental contractor went to the freight yard to clean up the spill, Doolittle said.
Published 35 minutes ago