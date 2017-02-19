Five freight train cars carrying potatoes and onions derailed Sunday in the Bronx, CSX officials said.

The food didn't spill, but there was a leak of diesel from a fuel tank on a refrigerator unit, CSX spokesman Rob Doolittle said.

The cars derailed when they were being assembled at the Oak Point Yard for a larger train to leave the Bronx, Doolittle said. The cars remained upright and in line, he said.

No one was injured and no other train traffic was affected, Doolittle said.

Positive Train Control Progress on PATH Trains

Investigators say there is life-saving technology that could have prevented the LIRR crash. It’s called Positive Train Control and by the end of next year, all railroad lines will be required to have it. Four investigates got exclusive access as it’s installed on one busy commuter rail. Marc Santia reports. (Published Friday, Jan. 6, 2017)

An environmental contractor went to the freight yard to clean up the spill, Doolittle said.