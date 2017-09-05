A tractor-trailer fire is creating a mess on I-78 in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey Tuesday morning.

A tractor-trailer fire is creating a mess on I-78 in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey Tuesday morning.

Though the fire on the eastbound side of the highway, near exit 44, was out by 7 a.m., only one lane is getting by in both directions, Chopper 4 over the scene shows.

Crews are still trying to clean up debris from the cargo spill.

Traffic was heavily backed up at 7 a.m. -- about 5 miles on the eastbound side, and 2 to 3 miles on the westbound side.

It's not clear if anyone was injured in the crash.



