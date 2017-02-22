Dramatic Crash Leaves Tractor-Trailer, Debris Sprawled Across New Jersey Highway as Delays Mount | NBC New York
Dramatic Crash Leaves Tractor-Trailer, Debris Sprawled Across New Jersey Highway as Delays Mount

    Two tractor-trailers were involved in a dramatic crash on Route 17 in Paramus Wednesday morning, spurring extensive delays on the high-trafficked span ahead of the morning commute. 

    Police say two drivers were hurt in the crash on the southbound side of the highway near Farview Avenue around 6 a.m. 

    The extent of their injuries wasn't immediately clear, but the highway was shut down in the area in both directions as authorities investigated. 

    Chopper footage showed the cab of one of the trucks wedged underneath the rear of the other trailer's cargo bed. That trailer was sprawled sideways across the highway, debris scattered across the road. The concrete median also appeared heavily damage. 

    The cause of the accident is under investigation.

    Published 13 minutes ago

