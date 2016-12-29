A tow truck driver from Yonkers was hit and killed by a hit-and-run driver while he was loading a vehicle onto his truck bed Thursday morning, New York State Police officials said.

Salvatore Brescia, a driver for Vincent's Service Station, responded to a call just after 6:15 a.m. about a disabled vehicle near the White Plains/Mamaroneck Avenue exit on the I-95, officials said.

The 32-year-old was loading the vehicle onto his tow truck when he was struck by a passing motorist at around 6:53 a.m., according to police. The driver fled the scene.

Authorities said Brescia was taken to Greenwich Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

In a statement posted on its Facebook page, Vincent's Service Station said it was mourning the death of Brescia, who was "not only an extremely talented and hard working young man, but an incredible and invaluable friend/brother."

New York State Crime Stoppers are offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for Brescia's death.

Anyone with information is asked to call the New York State Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-866-313-TIPS.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call the Bureau of Criminal Investigation at (914) 766-2600.

There are no arrests at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.