An 81-year-old woman was struck and critically injured by an 81-year-old man driving a tow truck in Queens Thursday, police say.

The woman was crossing at the intersection of Kissena Boulevard and Holly Avenue in Flushing at about 3 p.m. when the tow truck hit her, according to police.

The victim was taken to New York Presbyterian Hospital, where she was listed in critical condition with trauma to the head.

The driver was taken into custody, police said.