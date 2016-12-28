Man Charged With Attempted Murder in Stabbing of Tourist Who Came to NYC to Propose to Girlfriend | NBC New York
Man Charged With Attempted Murder in Stabbing of Tourist Who Came to NYC to Propose to Girlfriend

    A tourist who flew into New York City from Washington state to propose to his girlfriend was stabbed in the back of the head while walking down the street near Grand Central Terminal early Sunday morning, the third violent attack on a midtown street over the weekend. Ida Siegal Reports. (Published Monday, Dec. 19, 2016)

    What to Know

    • The victim, 23-year-old Connor Rasmussen, was stabbed on Madison Avenue Dec. 18

    • The victim was able to pull the knife out of his own head, police said

    • He had come to the city to propose to his girlfriend

    A 20-year-old man has been arrested in the stabbing of a tourist who came to the city to propose to his girlfriend earlier this month.

    Steven Tlapanca was charged Wednesday with attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon in the Dec. 18 attack near Grand Central on 23-year-old Connor Rasmussen. 

    Rasmussen, who had flown into the city from Washington state to propose, was walking down Vanderbilt Avenue with a group of friends that morning when he noticed someone following him, he later told police. He turned the corner at 46th Street, and the man allegedly yelled, "Hey!"

    Once they got to Madison Avenue, police said the man pulled out a steak knife and stabbed Rasmussen in the back of the head. 

    The victim was able to pull the knife out of his own head, police said. He went to the hospital but was barely injured, and returned home to Washington.

    It wasn't immediately clear if Tlapanco had an attorney who could comment on the allegations. 

