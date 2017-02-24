A tourist from Israel paid the price after he tried to capture the perfect picture — officers cuffed him for trying to climb the Brooklyn Bridge, officials from the Brooklyn District Attorney's office said.

Shivel Dikstein was arrested around 7 p.m. Thursday after he allegedly jumped a gate at the Brooklyn Bridge, officials said. He was charged with criminal trespassing and with climbing, jumping or suspending oneself from structures prohibited.

Officials said Dikstein's home address is listed in Israel.

The 18-year-old allegedly told cops he was trying to take a picture, officials said.

Top Tri-State News Photos