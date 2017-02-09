A behemoth winter storm is bearing down on the tri-state area. Meteorologists expect it to dump more than a foot of snow on New York City, with locally higher amounts possible. Watch live footage of the storm from Top of the Rock.
Published 43 minutes ago | Updated 14 minutes ago