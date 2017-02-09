WATCH LIVE: Rock Center Snow Cam | NBC New York
snow nyc2
Monster Winter Storm
Storm Team 4 Breaks Down Timeline
WATCH LIVE: Rock Center Snow Cam

    A behemoth winter storm is bearing down on the tri-state area. Meteorologists expect it to dump more than a foot of snow on New York City, with locally higher amounts possible. Watch live footage of the storm from Top of the Rock.

    Published 43 minutes ago | Updated 14 minutes ago

