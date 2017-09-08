A male tiger named Batu had his broken tooth repaired by veterinary surgeons at the Aalborg Zoo in Denmark. The surgeons also repaired the tooth of an African Wild Dog named Tjobi. (Published Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017)

One father of three, apparently dismayed by a young son's inadequate tooth brushing, has turned to the Tooth Fairy -- Barry T. Tooth Fairy, to be exact -- for help motivating his boy to improve his dental health.

Henry Warren tweeted a photo Tuesday of an official letter Barry T. Tooth Fairy sent to his son, captioned, "Our son is dreadful at brushing his teeth. Turns out the Tooth Fairy has had enough."

The note, featuring a custom letterhead and addressed to a "Mr. Warren," confirms receipt of a recently lost tooth, but notes payment has been delayed because of its "condition."

"We expect a certain amount of wear and tear on the teeth we appraise. However in this case your tooth had to be referred up to the committee for further analysis," the letter reads. "We have detected more than trace amounts of Fanta and residual amounts of both cereal and chocolate which have not been removed by appropriate brushing technique. We recommend you review your practice here as a matter of urgency."

Barry T. Tooth Fairy says the tooth will be accepted on this occasion, but payment may be withheld in the future should the condition of the next tooth not be "significantly better."

The tweet has gone viral since it was posted earlier this week, with more than 4,400 retweets and 13,120-plus likes. At least one commenter called the dad's creativity "absolutely genius."

It wasn't immediately clear what Warren's son thought.

