A Staten Island man who owes more than $108,000 in unpaid tolls and fees was arrested at the George Washington Bridge plaza after a Port Authority officer saw him drive through an E-ZPass lane without a pass, authorities say.

Alfonso Ordde, 42, of Staten Island was taken into custody shortly before 10 a.m. Thursday after authorities pulled over his Porsche, which they say had no front license plate.

Port Authority police say Ordde has more than 1,564 violations amounting to $108,200 in tolls and fees. His vehicle was impounded.

Ordde faces charges of theft of service in addition to traffic summonses. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could comment on the allegations.