Toddler Twins Party All Night Long in Hilarious Video | NBC New York
Toddler Twins Party All Night Long in Hilarious Video

This is what nighttime with two toddler twins looks like

    Sleep? No thanks. These twin 2-year-old boys would rather party all night long. Their overnight antics were caught on the nanny cam. Watch all seven hours in just two minutes. 

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    Getting one toddler to sleep can be hard enough. But two? That's double trouble. 

    Andrew and Ryan, identical 2-year-old twins in New York state, are showing the world just what it looks like in a viral video.

    The boys are seen hopping out of their cribs, climbing onto a couch, moving pillows, cushions and toys into a pile on the floor, even upturning their mattresses. 

    It's enough to induce some head-shaking among parents -- if you can stop laughing, that is. 

    The boys' parents condensed their seven-hour overnight adventure into about two minutes. The video has been watched more than 11 million times since it was posted to Facebook on March 13. 

