A 3-year-old boy who had been playing on a Long Island sidewalk ran in front of a car and was struck and killed, authorities say.

The boy, Qualique McDaniels, ran in front of George Graydon's Dodge Challenger as Graydon, 31, drove through a parking lot on Maple Avenue in Hempstead around 9 p.m. Thursday, according to police.

Graydon stopped and tried to help the boy, but McDaniels was pronounced dead at a hospital about 40 minutes after the accident.

Cops say Graydon was driving with a suspended driver's license. He was arrested at the scene and charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. He's expected to be arraigned later Friday. It wasn't clear if he had an attorney.