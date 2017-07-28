3-Year-Old Boy Playing on Sidewalk Killed After Running in Front of Car: Cops - NBC New York
3-Year-Old Boy Playing on Sidewalk Killed After Running in Front of Car: Cops

    A 3-year-old boy who had been playing on a Long Island sidewalk ran in front of a car and was struck and killed, authorities say. 

    The boy, Qualique McDaniels, ran in front of George Graydon's Dodge Challenger as Graydon, 31, drove through a parking lot on Maple Avenue in Hempstead around 9 p.m. Thursday, according to police. 

    Graydon stopped and tried to help the boy, but McDaniels was pronounced dead at a hospital about 40 minutes after the accident. 

    Cops say Graydon was driving with a suspended driver's license. He was arrested at the scene and charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. He's expected to be arraigned later Friday. It wasn't clear if he had an attorney.

