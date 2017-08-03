A 2-year-old girl fell out a third-floor window in Brooklyn earlier this week, bouncing off a weight loss center awning before landing on the street, authorities say.

Police say the child fractured her femur; she also suffered broken bones in both legs in the fall from the building on Stanhope Street in Bushwick Monday night.

The toddler was last listed in stable condition at the hospital, authorities said.

It's not clear how many units are in the building, but authorities say at least one family was home at the time of the fall.

The investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made.