Toddler Falls Out Third-Floor Window in Brooklyn, Bounces Off Weight Loss Center Awning and Lands on Street: Cops - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Toddler Falls Out Third-Floor Window in Brooklyn, Bounces Off Weight Loss Center Awning and Lands on Street: Cops

The child was last listed in stable condition with broken bones in both legs, authorities said

By Erica Byfield

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Toddler Falls Out Third-Floor Window in Brooklyn, Bounces Off Weight Loss Center Awning and Lands on Street: Cops

    A 2-year-old girl fell out a third-floor window in Brooklyn earlier this week, bouncing off a weight loss center awning before landing on the street, authorities say. 

    Police say the child fractured her femur; she also suffered broken bones in both legs in the fall from the building on Stanhope Street in Bushwick Monday night.

    The toddler was last listed in stable condition at the hospital, authorities said. 

    It's not clear how many units are in the building, but authorities say at least one family was home at the time of the fall. 

    Celebrity Baby Boom: Jessica Alba, Mindy Kaling

    [NATL] Celebrity Baby Boom
    Getty Images for Pennsylvania Conference for Women, File

    The investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made. 

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us