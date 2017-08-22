Tinder Date Steals Dog, Laptop, Package: Police

A Tinder meeting turned into a nightmare when a man snatched a pooch and valuables from inside the New Jersey home where the 18-year-old victim was dog-sitting Sunday night, police say.

Police in Leonia say the woman invited a man she'd met on the Tinder dating app, and he came over with a friend. The woman was watching a 2-year-old Maltese named Maggie for the homeowner, who was out of state.

One of the men distracted the victim, leaving the other alone in the house.

When they left, the victim found the the dog missing, along with a package from Amazon and a laptop belonging to the dog-sitter.

Police are searching for the dog and the suspects.