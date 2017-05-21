The driver who allegedly mowed down a crowd in Times Square, killing a woman and injuring nearly two dozen people, said he smoked PCP before the crash and wanted to "kill them all," prosecutors said. Marc Santia reports.

The driver in the Times Square crash that killed an 18-year-old tourist from Michigan and injured a crowd of pedestrians, said he knew he was losing his mind leading up to the horrific incident, according to a newspaper report.

In an exclusive interview with the New York Post at Rikers Island where he was being held Saturday, Richard Rojas, 26, of the Bronx, said he was "trying to get help."

Death Threats Made Against Times Square Accused

Times Square crash accused Richard Rojas has had "credible threats" made against his life, law enforcement sources tell NBC 4 New York. (Published Friday, May 19, 2017)

"I wanted to fix my life."

The former Navy man told police that he smoked marijuana laced with PCP and has a history of DWI arrests, including one where he was driving faster than 99 mph in a 50 mph zone, police said.

He said he remembered eating with his mother at their Highbridge home Thursday morning when he decided to go for a drive. He said he couldn't remember what was going through his mind during the drive.

“The last thing I remember is driving in my car,” he recalled. “Then, I woke up in the precinct ... I was terrified.”

Victims of Times Square Crash Still Critical: NYPD

At a press conference Friday the NYPD announced one woman is still in a "very critical condition" after the Times Square crash Thursday. (Published Friday, May 19, 2017)

Rojas also told New York Post that he wants to watch the videos of Thursday's rampage to "verify that I'm the person," he said.

Rojas is charged with second-degree murder, 20 counts of second-degree attempted murder and five counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, police said.

One victim has been identified as a New Jersey high school student.

Jessica Williams, a 19-year-old student from Dunellen High School, remains in critical condition, according to a GoFundMe page dedicated to her recovery. She was visiting midtown on Senior Skip Day with a friend when Rojas accelerated and slammed into them and the crowd.

Williams' injuries include a fractured pelvis and broken leg, according to the Daily News.

“Her spleen was removed yesterday and the damage to her face was stitched up today,” her cousin Nicole Guild said on the GoFundMe page.

Currently on suicide watch, Rojas expressed sorrow to those he hurt.

“I just want to apologize to all the victims’ families," he told the Post. "I want to apologize to my mom.”



Times Square Crash Suspect Was High on Drugs: Sources