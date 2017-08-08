U.S. News & World Report has released its annual ranking of the nation's best hospitals and three in New York City have landed in the top 20. (Published 30 minutes ago)

3 New York City Hospitals Named Among the Best in America

U.S. News & World Report has released its annual ranking of the nation's best hospitals and three in New York City have landed in the top 20.

The study analyzed more than 4,500 medical centers across the country to compile the rankings.

In addition to the general ranking, the publication also awards 20 hospitals the distinction of being on the "Honor Roll." Landing on this list means the hospital delivers "exceptional treatment across multiple areas of care," according to U.S. News & World Report.

The methodology behind the "Honor Roll" ranking is based on survival and readmission rates, volume, patient experience, patient safety and quality of nursing.

These are the three New York City hospitals that made it on the prestigious list:

New York-Presbyterian Hospital, N.Y is the highest ranking New York City hospital on the "Honor Roll," coming in at No. 8. This teaching hospital is the largest of the three New York hospitals on the list, with 2,381 beds.

Mount Sinai Hospital comes in at No. 18 on the "Honor Roll." This Manhattan hospital is a large teaching hospital that has 1,175 beds for patients. Mount Sinai also has about 4,500 doctors and 2,500 nurses on staff, according to U.S. News & World Report.

No. 19 on the list is NYU Langone Medical Center. NYU Lagone is a large metro, general medical and surgical hospital in Manhattan. Additionally, it is a teaching hospital for medical and nursing students.

The Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, claimed the top spot in the ranking for the second year in a row.

