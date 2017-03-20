A fire in Mount Vernon was so big it spread to three homes. Tracie Strahan reports.

Firefighters battled a blaze in Mount Vernon that completely destroyed one home and spread to two more Sunday night, officials said.

No one was injured in the blaze, which firefighters responded to on S. Third Avenue around 10:45 p.m. It wasn't until around 12:30 a.m. Monday that firefighters were able to bring the fire under control.

All of the homes were fully engulfed in flames at one point, and the house where the fire started completely collapsed. At one point flames were "coming out of all sides" of the house, officials said.

Video from the scene shows heavy black smoke rising out of one of the homes as crews work to extinguish bright flames pouring from the roof.

Residents of one home were able to escape unharmed, according to officials. The other two homes, including the one where the fire started, were vacant.

An investigation will focus on whether squatters were living in the vacant home where the fire began.

Neighbors described the vacant house as being in bad shape for a long time.