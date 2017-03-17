Kenyan Leonard Korir (right) edges out fellow countryman, Stephen Sambu at the finish line to win the Men's 2015 United Airlines New York City Half Marathon.

What to Know Thousands of runners are preparing for the United Airlines NYC Half Marathon this weekend

The three-hour race will begin at 7:30 a.m. Sunday and will take place in Manhattan

Runners will be released in three waves and start on East Drive in Central Park, just north of East 72nd Street

Thousands are expected to brave slushy and snowy conditions to run the United Airlines New York City Half Marathon Sunday morning.

The roughly 13 mile-long race will start on East Drive in Central Park near 72nd Street at 7:30 a.m., with runners trekking through Times Square, the West Side Highway and Battery Park before crossing the finish line at Water and Wall streets.

The first wave of runners will begin at 7:30 a.m., following a second wave at 7:45 a.m., with the final wave starting at 8:10 a.m. Bag check opens at 5:30 a.m. for all runners, then closes at 6:50 a.m. for the first two waves and at 8:10 a.m. for the third group.

Organizers noted that the event has a three-hour time limit. Runners who aren't able to keep pace will be able to board a sweep bus that will take them to the post-finish area.

Several street closings will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. throughout Manhattan. Here's a list of the affected areas, according to the city's Department of Transportation:

Central Park East Drive between 72nd Street and 110th Street/Lenox Avenue

Lenox Avenue between 110th Street and 113th Street

110th Street between Lenox Avenue and Frederick Douglass Circle

Frederick Douglass Circle (entire traffic circle)

Central Park West Drive between Central Park East Drive and 59th Street

59th Street between 7th Avenue and Columbus Circle (alternate)

Seventh Avenue between 59th Street and 42nd Street

42nd Street between 7th Avenue and the West Side Highway

West Side Highway (northbound) between 42nd Street and 43rd Street

West Side Highway (southbound) between 43rd Street and Battery Park Underpass

Battery Park Underpass (southbound) between West Side Highway and FDR Drive/South Street Exit/Old Slip

West Street between Morris Street and Battery Place (alternate)

Battery Place between West Street and State Street (alternate)

State Street between Battery Place and Pearl Street (alternate)

Whitehall Street between Water Street and South Street (alternate)

South Street between Whitehall Street and Old Slip (alternate)

Old Slip (eastbound and westbound) between South Street and Water Street