Thousands of demonstrators across the nation are expected to fight in favor of and against federal funding for Planned Parenthood in a series of rallies Saturday.

About 225 rallies against federal funding will take place in front of Planned Parenthood clinics in 45 states, including a silent protest at the Magaret Sanger Clinic in Lower Manhattan. At least 12 demonstrations will take place throughout the day in the New York metro area. Participating areas include Yonkers, Patchogue and Morristown.

The Sanger Center #DefundPP rally will take place at 10 a.m. Demonstrators will call on President Donald Trump to strip the organization of all federal funding and reallocate the funds to health centers that help disadvantaged women, but do not provide abortions.

An estimated 10,000 New Yorkers are expected to flood Washington Square Park's Garibaldi Plaza at 11 a.m. for a counter protest in response to the #DefundPP rallies taking place nationwide. Several speakers are expected to address the crowd, including Daily Show co-creator Liz Winstead and "The Vagina Monologues" playwright Eve Ensler.

Designers showed their support for the women's nonprofit organization at the kickoff of New York Fashion Week Thursday by wearing pink pins that said "Fashion Stands Eith Planned Parenthood". More than 40 designers and brands sported the pins on their lapels, includingDiane Von Furstenberg, Tory Burch and Zac Posen.