Police say two men in Queens stole a safe that had $150,000 in cash and jewelry inside it. (Published 2 hours ago)

Police are on the lookout for two thieves who stole a safe from a Queens home that had over $100,000 in cash and jewelry inside it.

The NYPD says on Friday around noon, two men got inside a home near 149th Avenue and 123rd Street in South Ozone Park and took the safe outside. They threw it inside their getaway vehicle and fled the area.

The safe contained $150,000 in cash and jewelry, according to police.

The car they were last seen in was a dark sedan, police said.

Police say these two men in Queens stole a safe that had $150,000 in cash and jewelry inside it.

Photo credit: NYPD

Surveillance video from the scene shows the two men carry the safe to the car and put in the back seat of the car and driving off.

Witnesses are asked to call police with tips.